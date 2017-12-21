× 15-year-old suspect in killing of Dr. Kevin Rodgers officially charged with murder, burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 15-year-old suspect in the murder of a well-known Indianapolis doctor has now been charged.

The Marion County juvenile court tells FOX59 a petition was filed Thursday seeking murder and burglary charges against the teen in connection with Dr. Kevin Rodgers’s death.

A motion to waive the case to adult court is still pending. For now, he’s still being charged as a juvenile.

Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst, 18, is also facing murder and burglary charges in the case. He also faces a burglary charge and four counts of theft related to several other cases. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Police believe the teens and possibly two others broke into Rodger’s house near Eagle Creek Park on Nov. 20. During that break-in, Rodgers was shot to death.

Officers searched three cars for evidence. In one car, they found stolen rings from the doctor’s home. In another, they found a gun matching shell casings found in the house.

Dr. Kevin Rodgers was the program director of the emergency medicine residency at the IU School of Medicine and the president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.

Police say more arrests could be coming.