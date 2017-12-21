‘Christmas House’ in Zionsville brings joy to local residents for 20 years

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Everyone loves looking at Christmas lights this time of year, and if you ask anyone in Zionsville where to see the best display, they’ll point you in the direction of Mary Webber.

Commonly referred to as the “Christmas House,” Webber has been lighting up the Village near the downtown area for two decades.

It started with one outdoor Santa display when her youngest child was just 7-years-old. It has since expanded to dozens of inflatables and thousands and thousands of lights.

As you can imagine, the decorating process is very time consuming. Webber spends every weekend in November preparing for the big ordeal, receiving just a little bit of help from her son or son-in-law to add lights to the highest points of the house.

Webber says her sons and daughter always ask her when she’s going to stop, and her response is, “How would I stop?” She knows families look forward to bringing their children by the house each year.

She says Zionsville residents approach her all throughout the year to thank her for the Christmas display. Some families even approach her to ask if they can take their Christmas card photos in front of the lights.

“This is all done for the kids, so how could I ever stop? This is what the world needs right now—the lights and restoring the childlike innocence of the season,” Webber said.