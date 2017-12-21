× Court docs: Indy man threatens to kill DCS worker’s family after losing custody of children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of making a series of violent threats toward a judge and case workers from the Department of Child Services (DCS).

On July 6, a DCS employee called police to report she was being harassed by a parent involved in a case she was working. She identified the suspect as Christopher Peacock, 28.

A judge ruled that Peacock’s children needed to be removed from his care. After Peacock learned of the decision, he called the worker and allegedly threatened to kill her whole family. Court documents show he used several expletives and racial slurs.

The worker said she received text messages from Peacock. He told her he knows where she lives and continued to call her the n-word, according to court documents. He allegedly sent her at least 15 messages in a row with just the slur.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received the case on July 11. The worker provided investigators with the voicemail, text messages and paperwork from Peacock’s case.

Peacock was arrested Wednesday on a charge of intimidation. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.