Elwood officer charged with leaving the scene of an accident

ELWOOD, Ind, – An Elwood officer was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he reportedly crashed his squad car on Sunday night.

On Monday afternoon, the department was made aware that one of their police vehicles was involved in an accident earlier that morning. The caller wanted to make sure the accident was reported.

Elwood P.D. later confirmed the police car belonged to Officer William Maluvac. He was immediately taken for a urine screen and a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to his home to investigate.

Maluvac reported he was off-duty in his police car driving to the Speedway Gas Station located at Scatterfield and Hartman Rd. He said he was tired and wasn’t feeling well and attempted to log onto his in-car computer.

Maluvac then drove off the side of the road and struck a post at around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Maluvac reported he drove back to his home and parked his police car in his garage. He said he didn’t report the accident because he was afraid of being in trouble.

He was cited into Edgewood Town Court and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor.

Maluvac’s court date is set for Jan. 11.