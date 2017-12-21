× IMPD searching for person of interest in string of armed robberies at auto parts stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in a string of armed robberies on the city’s southwest side.

Detectives believe the man was involved in seven robberies of auto parts stores between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.

The person is described as being a light skinned black male, in his 30s, 5’5” to 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with a mustache and beard. Officers say he has tattoos on his hands and a tear drop tattoo on his face.

Anyone who sees this person is advised not to approach and call 911 immediately.

Those with information regarding this person’s whereabouts are asked to contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-2375 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.