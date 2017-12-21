Indiana man’s Minion display for Christmas receives international attention

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – A southern Indiana man’s atypical holiday display which includes dozens and dozens of Minions is receiving international attention.

Michael Pourteau, of New Albany, installed 70 of the famous yellow characters from “Despicable Me” for the first time this year.

He started decorating his home during a contest between his neighbor and his son. One thing led to the next, and it turned into Minion mania. As you can imagine, it’s pretty obvious who won the contest.

The inflatable characters are a wide variety of sizes, and they fill nearly every inch of Pourteau’s lawn.​

Every night dozens of people crowd in front of his house located in the in the 2000 block of Indiana Avenue to see the display. Pourteau says he loves seeing the joy it brings others.

Pourteau says depending on the weather, he may keep the Minion display up until New Year’s Day.