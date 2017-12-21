Indy criminal homicide count reaches record breaking number once again in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As police investigate a deadly shooting on Indy's northeast side, we've now hit a record high for criminal homicide numbers in the city this year.

The fatal shooting of 50-year-old Albert Ford on Wednesday brought the total to 151 criminal homicides, already beating last year's record of 150.

Officers were called to a home on Newburgh Drive on the northeast side around 5:30 p.m. for a person shot. When they got there, they found Ford on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives don't have any information to share about a motive or suspects.

"I know there’s some hesitation because of retaliation and things but, you know, it’s essential for us to help put these people in prison, for people on the scene or people who hear things to cooperate with the investigators," said IMPD Captain Michael Elder.

Police say they need help from witnesses to help stop these crimes, as city leaders work on other ways to prevent the violence.

Just last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for a prevention program, saying he hopes to see an additional one million dollars, each year, dedicated to fighting crime for the next three years. Hogsett said the money would pay for a new Violence Reduction Director and neighborhood “peacemakers." He says city leaders are looking into ways to fund the program while balancing the city budget.

City leaders say, for the past 7 years, Indianapolis has seen an increase in homicides.