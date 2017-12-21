× Kokomo woman dies in Cass County crash, 2-year-old survives

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday night that killed a 33-year-old Kokomo woman.

Police responded to area of US 35 near Cass County Rd. 1150 S. at around 10:15 p.m. Heather Titus was pronounced dead at the scene after her 2006 Jeep Liberty traveled off the road into a ditch and struck several trees.

A 2-year-old in the car survived after she was transported to Riley Hospital for Children. She was treated for cuts and scratches and was later released.

Police do not know why the Jeep traveled off the road at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, but at this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.