‘Oh you think this is a game?’ Charging documents reveal details about Buffalo Wild Wings shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The 18-year-old who police say shot two other teens inside a Buffalo Wild Wings called 911 right afterwards to claim self-defense.

“As infrequently as that occurs, it’s very helpful when an individual does remain at the scene and cooperates with officers,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff. “It helps develop context tremendously.”

In this case, the context landed Damerco Jones in jail facing felony charges for aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

One of the victims says Jones came into the restaurant and “confronted another 18-year-old about stealing something."

Multiple witnesses say Jones and another young man “were clearly the antagonistic ones."

One witness says they heard Jones say, “Oh you think this is a game?” to the 18-year-old victim before firing.

The 18-year-old was shot in the stomach and required emergency surgery. His 17-year-old friend was hit in the arm, treated, and released from the hospital that night.

In Jones’ call to 911, he claimed “he was pushed and pushed back” “and saw a weapon” so he fired a shot.

He says he got scared and ran out of the Buffalo Wild Wings, then waited for police in front of a nearby restaurant.

Jones is still in the Marion County Jail tonight.

His alleged victim is still in the hospital recovering after emergency surgery Tuesday night.