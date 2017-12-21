One stop for last minute gifts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you don't have everything you need to go under the tree this year, you're not alone, but you don't have to run around town trying to find everything you need. There's a place that offers something for nearly everyone on your list. Sherman headed to Mass Avenue to see what the owners of Homespun: Modern Handmade have for the holidays.