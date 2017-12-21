Vice President Mike Pence to spend Christmas weekend in Indiana

Posted 12:23 PM, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:25PM, December 21, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence waves with his wife Karen before they board Air Force Two January 26, 2017 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana for the Christmas weekend.

A spokesperson for his office confirmed the Vice President and former governor will be in the Hoosier State from Dec. 23-26.

Specific travel plans haven’t been released, but Pence will spend part of that time in Brown County with family.

No public appearances have been scheduled at this time.

He was last in Indiana in October for a celebration of his son’s marriage.