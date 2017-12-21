× Vice President Mike Pence to spend Christmas weekend in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana for the Christmas weekend.

A spokesperson for his office confirmed the Vice President and former governor will be in the Hoosier State from Dec. 23-26.

Specific travel plans haven’t been released, but Pence will spend part of that time in Brown County with family.

No public appearances have been scheduled at this time.

He was last in Indiana in October for a celebration of his son’s marriage.