Warm and wet Friday, followed by a steep temperature drop Saturday

Happy Thursday! We enjoyed a beautiful sunny day with above normal temperatures. But clouds are already moving back in and spotty showers are possible this evening.

Temperatures soar Friday afternoon! They will be running about 20 degrees above normal, hitting the upper 50s!

Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow as scattered showers continue all day.

A cold front moves in Friday night, causing temperatures to fall into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Precipitation will become a rain/snow mix heading into Saturday morning, with a drier evening.

Light snow, even accumulations are possible on Christmas Eve! Some sunshine returns for Christmas day and it will be cold! Highs in the 20s all week with overnight lows in the teens. A few disturbances pass through the area bringing more chances for snow.