Winter begins with a big pattern change emerging, cold and snow soon; January outlook issued

WINTER BEGINS
It has begun! Winter began at 11:28 am but it felt like mid-November. Check out this view from Daniel's Vineyard Thursday evening. Our latest Weather Authority camera looking west in Geist. Beautiful sky!
Today marked the sixth straight day above normal and the seventh 50-degree (plus) day this December! December 2017 is now among the warmest 28% on record.
CHANGES COMING
The overhaul of the upper-air pattern gets underway this weekend. A wind shift is coming Friday evening after unseasonably mild weather Friday. Colder air will filter in Saturday with temperatures lowering to more season values. Precipitation looks limited and we may only have patchy light rain and drizzle to flurries by Saturday afternoon. Travel conditions Saturday will hold up well despite the change to cold.
Snow and the chance of a sticking snow are still alive this Thursday night as we monitor a fickle, upper-air disturbance Sunday. Light snow is still forecast for Sunday afternoon before ending Christmas eve. Accumulation right now looks to be light but a sticking snow is still possible.
JANUARY OUTLOOK ISSUED
Winter's Its opening days are to be very mild but a colder pattern takes hold soon! Colder, wintry weather looks to get on track for the end of the month and into January. The NEW 30 day outlook from NWS issued today and January is leaning toward cooler and wetter conditions.
RAIN-FREE DECEMBER AND LACK OF SNOW
You know we haven't;t has much snow but have you noticed how little rain we've had? To date we have had little to no snow or rain. December 2017 currently is the driest since 1988 and ranks 4th driest on record.
Snowfall for the season has been paltry at best. Only .4" to date, that's 5" below average . It is the least snowiest since 2011 and currently ranks 15th least snowiest all-time. Still plenty of time to play catch-up!