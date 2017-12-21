Winter begins with a big pattern change emerging, cold and snow soon; January outlook issued

It has begun! Winter began at 11:28 am but it felt like mid-November. Check out this view from Daniel's Vineyard Thursday evening. Our latest Weather Authority camera looking west in Geist. Beautiful sky!

Today marked the sixth straight day above normal and the seventh 50-degree (plus) day this December! December 2017 is now among the warmest 28% on record.

CHANGES COMING

The overhaul of the upper-air pattern gets underway this weekend. A wind shift is coming Friday evening after unseasonably mild weather Friday. Colder air will filter in Saturday with temperatures lowering to more season values. Precipitation looks limited and we may only have patchy light rain and drizzle to flurries by Saturday afternoon. Travel conditions Saturday will hold up well despite the change to cold.

Snow and the chance of a sticking snow are still alive this Thursday night as we monitor a fickle, upper-air disturbance Sunday. Light snow is still forecast for Sunday afternoon before ending Christmas eve. Accumulation right now looks to be light but a sticking snow is still possible.