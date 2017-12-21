Kokomo company admits it ignored woman’s complaints about ‘unsafe’ storage barn for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An unused storage barn has been sitting on cinder blocks in a woman's backyard for six months, despite her efforts to contact the company that installed it.

The 10 x 16 foot barn Carol Tyler bought for $3,500 was supposed to add extra storage, like the similar ones her neighbors own, but she said she has yet to put anything in it.

"I purchased something that I was wanting to use and I can't use it," Tyler said.

Tyler bought the barn in May from Custom Built Barns in Kokomo, near her workplace. She said when the company came to install it, the hill in her backyard proved difficult.

"He said he would have to come back and re-level the barn," Tyler said.

That cost another $350, and Tyler showed FOX59 where pieces of wood and even shingles had been used to do the leveling.

When she complained again, Tyler said the company told her it would cost another $750.

"I said, 'I'm done. I didn’t anticipate putting this much money into a barn, come and get it, refund my money,'" Tyler said.

That didn't happen, so Tyler's union lawyer sent the company a letter. Then she filed complaints with the Indiana Attorney General and Better Business Bureau.

Tyler said Custom Built Barns did not respond to any of those complaints, and BBB paperwork confirmed that. The BBB has since rated the company a D+.

FOX59 reached out to the company, and a woman who answered the phone identified herself as the owner's sister. She admitted the company ignored the complaints.

"We took it to our lawyer. He’s like, 'Don’t worry about it,' you know what I’m saying? 'You guys did your job, she didn’t do her job.' I’m tired of her," the woman said.

She said Tyler didn't tell the company her yard was situated on a hill, and it would've cost more to install a platform.

"He’s going to go get the shed for free for her. We’re going to bring it back and just re-sell it as a used shed, because it is used, and just give her back the money we get out of it," the woman said.

Tyler said she wants all of her money back because in the past six months she has yet to use the barn.

"I'll take my business elsewhere, and they won't have to worry about me ever again," Tyler said.

The city has contacted Tyler about obtaining a permit for the barn. A spokesperson confirmed to FOX59 that an inspector said the barn "did not appear to be as safe and secure, given it is balanced on cinderblocks."

Custom Built Barns said it would pick up Tyler's barn next week.