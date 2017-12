× All lanes of westbound I-70 closed near SR 9 due to semi rollover

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A semi rollover has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 in Greenfield Friday afternoon.

All lanes of I-70 eastbound are slow as well.

Seek alternate routes as you travel westbound I-70 near mile 101.

Police said there are no reports of injuries. We will update with more information if we receive it.