Authorities: Former Indiana sheriff, wife killed in drunk driving crash

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say a former sheriff and his wife have died following a head-on collision with a drunken driver in western Indiana.

The Tribune-Star reports 74-year-old Michael Eslinger and 73-year-old Darla Eslinger died in the crash Thursday night along U.S. highway 41 near Rockville. They were passengers in an SUV driven by their 17-year-old granddaughter, who was injured.

The newspaper says Mike Eslinger served two terms as Parke County sheriff in the 1970s. He was later re-elected as sheriff and served another two terms, retiring in 2014. Darla Eslinger had retired as the county’s emergency management director.

Authorities say a truck driven by a 41-year-old Rockville man crossed the center line. The man is hospitalized and is expected to face charges. A 28-year-old woman riding in his truck also was injured.