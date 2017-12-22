× Bennington teen killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Thursday morning just after midnight, the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Road 129 in Ripley County that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Switzerland County youth.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2001 Ford Ranger, being driven by Delbert Miller, of Bennington, was traveling southbound on State Road 129, just south of Cross Plains, Indiana. For an unknown reason, Miller’s vehicle left the east side of the roadway, then overturned and struck a tree.

As a result of the collision, Delbert Miller sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the vehicle, Joseph Miller, age 38, Bennington, Indiana (Delbert’s father) sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors as the investigation continues.