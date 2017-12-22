× Bridge in Rush County to get “modernized” in 2018

RUSH CO., Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a $850,0000 contract to have a bridge along State Road 44 in Homer, which is just west of Rushville maintained and modernized starting next year.

The bridge is located on SR 44 over Mud Creek between County Roads 715 and 725 West, about 7 west of Rushville.

SR 44 is anticipated to be closed for 120 days. During construction, traffic will be detoured south to SR 244 via I-74 and SR 3.

Construction is planned to begin in the spring 2018. Specific dates will be announced after a project schedule is submitted by contractors.