Charitable groups hoping to create a Field of Honor in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Exchange Clubs of Hancock County and Lawrence are joining together to organize a major patriotic display this summer in Greenfield.

The groups are currently fundraising to buy between 800 and 1,000 flags and for a Field of Honor display in a field owned by the Indianapolis Regional Airport, which was formerly known as the Mount Comfort Airport.

“Exchange Clubs have been doing this for years. Honoring their first responders, military personnel, current and veterans, and we thought we need to do this in Hancock County,” Hancock County Exchange Club President Jeff Young said. “I’m asking our community, our wives and our children, to honor their moms and their dads by sponsoring a flag for us and then bringing them back out here and say, ‘dad we’re really proud of what you did for us.’”

The display will coincide with Flag Day and begin June 13th and last through June 17th.

The group is hoping to raise $22,000 to display the 1,000 flags.

Individuals can buy a flag in a loved one’s honor for $30 and are able to keep the flag once the display is over.

“Whether you’re a police man, a fireman or a soldier, it’s important that we say thank you for your service and we need to do that more now than ever,” Young said.

The field where the flags will be displayed is right across from the Buck Creek Township Fire Department where Shawn Booker serves as a firefighter.

“I was pleased. I don’t think the veterans get recognized enough. I think it’s almost like once we get out of the service we’re forgotten about,” Booker said.

Booker is a firefighter for Buck Creek Township and the Greenfield Fire Department.

He also served in the military during the Gulf War.

“(The flags are) healing,” Booker said. “It reminds me of all the guys I served with. The ones who came home and the ones who didn’t.”

The Hancock and Lawrence Exchange Clubs also have corporate sponsorship options available for businesses looking to support the new initiative.