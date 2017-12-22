Colts Community Tuesdays: Making an impact off the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts players and staff are busy during football season, but every week they give back to the community with “Colts Community Tuesdays.”

Colts reps say there's no shortage of volunteers for these community events.

"Primarily it's just guys seeing the signup sheet back by the locker room and saying, you know what, this is something I want to do, thing is something I want to be a part of,” said Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Marketing.

There are always plenty of events to choose from, not only during football season, but throughout the year.

"We usually are doing 50 - 75 community specific programs but then in addition to that our mascot is going into 125 schools every year, we have free football camps that we're offering to schools where we're doing 70 - 80 football camps every year, a lot of those are happening in underserved communities,” Pemberton said.

Some events have become a yearly tradition.

The team loves using their platform for good and making an impact off the football field.