Credit union inside IU Health West Hospital robbed by man wearing surgical mask

AVON, Ind.– Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union inside a hospital.

The robbery occurred around 8:20 a.m. at IU Health West Hospital, located at 1111 Ronald Reagan Parkway in Avon. Police say the suspect wore a surgical mask to cover part of his face.

He presented a note demanding money from the IU Credit Union, and implied he had a gun but never showed one. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon police at 317-272-4485 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward if the information results in a felony arrest.