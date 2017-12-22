× Fisherman dies after falling through ice on Indiana river

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities say a man has died after he fell through the ice while fishing on the St. Joseph River in South Bend.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon from someone at Pinhook Park who said they saw a man fall through the ice and disappear.

St. Joseph County Police arrived within two minutes and divers from South Bend, Clay and Mishawaka fire departments searched the river.

Conservation officers say the man was found in about 12 feet of water. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was not immediately identified.