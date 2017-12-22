Heartbreaking photo shows boy praying with Santa to heal sick dad

GARLAND, Texas — A heartbreaking moment involving a boy in Texas asking Santa to heal his sick dad was caught on camera, NBC DFW reports.

The boy’s mother took him to see Santa at Bass Pro Shops on Tuesday. Another mother was in line with her son when she overheard the boy’s conversation with his family. He was holding his “Christmas list,” and the only two items on the list were improved health for his father and help with his family’s medical bills.

When the boy got up to Santa, he explained his wish list, and Santa offered to pray with him. “All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad,” Santa told NBC DFW. “He said he had a lot of pain.”

The woman took a picture of the boy’s sweet visit with Santa, and posted it on Facebook. The family of the boy pictured in the photo saw her post and reached out to her.

The boy’s name is Jacob, and his father Jason has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years with an undiagnosed blood disorder, NBC DFW reports.