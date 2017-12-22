× IMPD: Good Samaritan holds auto theft suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man reportedly held an auto theft suspect at gunpoint until IMPD arrived Thursday evening, police said.

Just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Transfer Dr. near Rockville Rd. on the west side on the report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a red pickup matching the description of a stolen crashed into a telephone pole with a 1996 Chevy sedan.

Witnesses said they saw two males flee on foot from the scene east on Rockville Rd. Police began searching apartments nearby and noticed a car with their hazard lights on in the median.

IMPD said a good Samaritan held a 17-year-old male suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police said the suspect had a knife near his person at the time of the arrest and a matching holster on him.

FOX59 spoke with the victim who got his truck stolen, Anthony Roach. He said he was warming up his truck prior to leaving work at Master Service Company when his manager noticed it moving backwards.

Roach went outside and said he saw two black males in his truck. Roach ran after the truck as they attempted to leave on Rockville Rd. He said the driver, the 17-year-old who was later arrested, threw him out of the truck as he attempted to stop it.

He called 911 immediately and said after a few minutes, he learned of the crash.

Roach said the suspect who got away was wearing a dark navy hoodie and blue jeans. Roach said he was around 185-200 lbs.

The 17-year-old was transported to Ezkenazi Hospital then arrested. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

If you know anything about this, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.