Indianapolis woman attacked while walking her dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A woman on the west side is warning her neighbors after she was brutally attacked and robbed while out on a walk with her dogs.

Debra Gearlds didn’t think twice about being neighborly to the two teens she passed on the street Thursday night while on a walk with her dog AJ

“I thought they were just walking the street and I said ‘Hey boys, how are you doing?’” said Gearlds, “and next thing I know they were throwing me on the ground, kicked me a few times.”

She said during the attack, which happened off the 5100-block of Plainfield Avenue, they also went after AJ.

“They were white, I couldn’t really tell what they looked like,” said Gearlds, “it was dark, and…they had dark hoodies on.”

She said they wanted money. All she had was $15, which they fished out of her pocket, and then took off. She said if they needed money and had only asked her for help, she would have given it to them.

“This is really a nice neighborhood but it’s getting kind of scary now,” said Gearlds.

IMPD was called out, but so far have no suspects. She did go to the hospital to get checked out and was alright.