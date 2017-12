× IndyGo announces holiday service schedule for bus service

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IndyGo Fixed Route, Open Door, Customer Service Call Center, Customer Service Retail Center, and Administrative Offices will operate on adjusted schedules for the Christmas, New Year’s, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day holidays. IndyGo services will adhere to the following:

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2017

Fixed Route and Open Door operating regular schedules

Customer Service Call Center open regular business hours (closed)

Customer Service Retail Center open regular business hours (closed)

Administrative offices closed (also closed December 25 & 26, 2017)

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2017

Fixed Route and Open Door operating Sunday schedules

Customer Service Call Center closed

Customer Service Retail Center closed

Administrative offices closed (also closed December 26, 2017)

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Fixed Route and Open Door operating regular schedules

Customer Service Call Center open regular business hours (7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Customer Service Retail Center open regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Administrative offices closed

New Year’s Eve – Sunday, December 31, 2017

Fixed Route and Open Door operating regular schedules

Customer Service Call Center open regular business hours (closed)

Customer Service Retail Center open regular business hours (closed)

Administrative offices open regular business hours (closed)

New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1, 2018

Fixed Route and Open Door operating Sunday schedules

Customer Service Call Center closed

Customer Service Retail Center closed

Administrative offices closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 15, 2018

Fixed Route operating Saturday schedules

Open Door operating regular schedules

Customer Service Call Center open regular business hours (7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Customer Service Retail Center open regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

The Administrative offices will be closed on the listed days.