Man dies in Rush County Jail after arrest on same day

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate the death of an inmate that was reported Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, 30-year-old Shane Koors was arrested of an active warrant following a traffic stop in Franklin County.

Koors was later transported to the Rush County Jail. Once at the jail, police said he began to suffer from an apparent medical episode.

The jail staff contacted an ambulance and Koors was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy was completed and toxicology results are pending.