Mild open to holiday weekend; snow chances and cold ramping up!

Busy weekend ahead with weather, travel and celebrations! In the terms of weather, today remains relatively tame compared the activeness leading up to Christmas morning. Fog, pockets of light rain and mild temperatures should hold for most of the day. Roads are wet to damp and will remain that way through this evening, if traveling or doing some last minute shopping. Nothing tricky in the forecast through midnight tonight.

Tomorrow (Saturday) poses an interesting scenario, as rain from the south begins to lift north, while colder air undercuts it from the north and west. This overrunning event could pose a quick changeover from rain to snow by 7:00 am. The problem lies on how much moisture will be available, will the entire column of air drop below 32° and how fast will this move through. Trying to put this altogether is a difficult one. For now, I believe we wake up to a very chilly rain, mixing with flurries! As the air gets colder, this will eventually fall as all snow IN SPOTS but the ground temperatures will be TOO warm. Because of this, grassy accumulations look possible but roads should remain wet. Visibility may come down in some heavier snow bursts and most of this will be winding down by the afternoon.

Sunday (Christmas Eve) seems a bit more cut and dry! The air will be cold enough to support snow and moisture will be available for snow totals between a dusting to 2″…the only fine tuning is the direction this snow wave comes in at and who gets the most. That can be worked out in the next 24 hours but know that roads could get slick and covered for travels Sunday night!