Sen. Brandt Hershman to join law firm after resigning from Indiana Senate in January

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– State Senator Brandt Hershman (R-Buck Creek) announced Friday he will resign his position on Jan. 2, 2018 after 18 years in the Senate

Hershman has represented Senate District 7 since 2000. The district currently encompasses White County and portions of Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Jasper and Tippecanoe counties.

“I’m deeply grateful to the people of Senate District 7 for the chance to represent them at the Statehouse over the past 18 years,” Hershman said. “Throughout my tenure, I have focused on making sure Hoosiers are getting the best and most efficient government services for the smallest cost. It’s been a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated public servants to help enact meaningful conservative reforms that have made our state the fiscal envy of the nation. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve, and am honored to have been a part of the leadership team here at the Senate.”

Hershman authored telecommunications deregulation legislation, leading to investments of over $5 billion in telecommunications infrastructure across Indiana. He also spearheaded efforts to cut income taxes, place caps on property taxes, repeal the inheritance tax, eliminate the business personal-property tax for half of all filers, reform property taxes for farmers and cut taxes for corporate and financial institutions, according to a release from the Indiana State Senate Majority Caucus.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) praised Hershman’s record of service in the Senate.

“Brandt Hershman and I have been close friends since he arrived in the Indiana Senate in 2000,” Long said. “I was assigned by then Senate leadership to serve as his mentor, though it was immediately clear that he needed little tutoring. Brandt is one of the brightest, most accomplished individuals I’ve ever known. He is leaving the Senate with a record that few others in the history of the Indiana State Legislature can match. His legacy as a national leader on such state issues as tax reform, telecom reform, and as a strong and consistent advocate for the agricultural community speaks for itself. I will miss his wise counsel; his terrific sense of humor; his ability to speak effectively and persuasively on most any subject; but most of all, I will miss my friend. On behalf of his entire Senate family, I wish him the very best in his new endeavor.”

In 2015 and 2017, Hershman advanced a proposed balanced budget amendment to the Indiana Constitution, which will be eligible for Hoosier voters to consider on the 2018 general election ballot.

Hershman will join Barnes & Thornburg as a practicing attorney in the firm’s Washington D.C. office after leaving the Senate.