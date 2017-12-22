SpaceX rocket launch prompts reports of strange lights in California

Posted 8:54 PM, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16PM, December 22, 2017

CALIFORNIA - KTLA, our sister station in Los Angeles ,has received numerous phone calls about a mysterious flash of light over Southern California skies around the same time SpaceX announced it was launching a Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Air Force base along the state’s Central Coast region Friday evening.

SpaceX did not immediately confirm whether the mysterious light was the Falcon 9 after launch, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office did say the flash of light was from the rocket launch.

website listing launches at Vandenberg noted “the rocket’s bright flame could be visible over a wide area.”

Check out footage below of it floating through the California sky.