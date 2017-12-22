SpaceX rocket launch prompts reports of strange lights in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA - KTLA, our sister station in Los Angeles ,has received numerous phone calls about a mysterious flash of light over Southern California skies around the same time SpaceX announced it was launching a Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Air Force base along the state’s Central Coast region Friday evening.

SpaceX did not immediately confirm whether the mysterious light was the Falcon 9 after launch, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office did say the flash of light was from the rocket launch.

A website listing launches at Vandenberg noted “the rocket’s bright flame could be visible over a wide area.”

Check out footage below of it floating through the California sky.