Visitation today for New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron after his sudden death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The visitation for New Castle’s police chief Brad Catron is scheduled for today after the 52-year-old law enforcement official passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Catron served on the New Castle Police Department for nearly 29 years.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding his death. He started feeling ill while working at a basketball game last Friday. He went to the hospital, and he was released on Sunday. He went back to the hospital on Monday, and he later passed away. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, but officials are still waiting on the results.

The visitation for Catron runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at First Baptist Church. His funeral services are scheduled for tomorrow at the same place starting at 11 a.m.

The burial will follow in the South Mound Cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route.