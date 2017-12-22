What is the longest stretch without a White Christmas?

DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS?

It’s been a few years since Indianapolis had a “White Christmas” — the last one was 7 years ago in 2010. While we’re still a few days away and with colder air is in the forecast and some snow chances, we checked to see what the longest stretch was without a White Christmas.

Climatologically speaking, we have about a 25 percent chance each year. A White Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as 1 inch of snow by 7 a.m. on Dec. 25. The last time was 2010 when a 5-inch snow depth was reported, so it’s been a little while.