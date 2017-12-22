× Winter Weather Advisory issued for central Indiana Christmas Eve

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Indiana, including Indianapolis, for Sunday.

It is in effect from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Happy Friday! Use caution traveling this weekend. Saturday morning brings rain, then a rain/snow mix, then a changeover to snow. Accumulations around 1″ are possible. Sunday brings another disturbance and more snow. We could see another 2-4″ of snow, with the highest totals north of I-70.

Temperatures fall overnight as rain moves up from the south. By 8 a.m., the colder air is over Indianapolis and precipitation will be in the form of snow. A rain/snow mix will be on going south of I-70.

As the colder air continues to move southeast midday, rain will change over to snow throughout the entire state.

Snow comes to end during the late afternoon, leaving us with light snow accumulations around 1″.

Cold air is firmly in place Sunday as another disturbance passes through the state. All precipitation will fall as snow on Christmas Eve, making the roads slick.

Snow will be focused north of I-70 until midday and then fill in south during the afternoon.

The disturbance moves east into Ohio by Christmas Eve night, ending the snow showers.

These snowfall totals aren’t exact but give an idea of where the highest snowfall totals will occur. After the snow clears out Sunday night, there will be around 3-6″ of snow in northern Indiana, 1-3″ along I-70, & around 1″ in southern Indiana.

Dig out all the winter garb, we have a cold week ahead! Mornings in the teens and afternoons struggling to warm into the upper 20s. Several disturbances move through, bringing more chances for snow.