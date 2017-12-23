× Lance Stephenson hands out gifts, holiday meals to underprivileged families

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – He’s known for providing a spark off the bench for the Pacers, but Lance Stephenson loves to give back to the community that gave him his start in the NBA.

Stephenson was a part of “6 Ways of Giving,” an event that provided gifts and a free holiday meal to underprilvedled families in the area.

It kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday night with more than 14 families, including 40 homeless children, at the Dayspring Center.

The center provides emergency shelter, clothing, and three meals a day for homeless families with children in central Indiana.

“This is a special day to give back to people that’s not fortunate. I love to give back and try to do as much as I can do for the community and brighten people’s day,” Stephenson said.

Since its doors opened in 1987, Dayspring has helped over 4,000 families, including 12,000 children, find their way back home.