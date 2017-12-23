× Man found dead on the east side, homicide detectives investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death after his body was found on the east side Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., IMPD officers received a call from a passerby on reports of a person down on the side of the road, near the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue.

Emergency medical personnel arrived, and pronounced the man in his 20’s or 30’s dead at the scene.

Police say the man suffered “undisclosed trauma” on his right side.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro police say this quote “looks like a homicide.” If that turns out to be the case, this incident would mark the 152nd criminal homicide for this year.

We have a crew on the way, and we’ll keep this story updated.