Pedestrian struck, killed on south side Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS – Metro Police are investigating the circumstances around a fatality on the city’s south side Saturday evening.

Investigators say they have two scenes on the city’s south side and are checking to see if they might be connected.

Police found a van flipped over on the north ramp onto 465 at East St., but no driver was found there.

That accident is about a half mile away from second scene at Gilbert Ave. and South East St.

A witness said a male staggered through the Walgreens parking lot at Epler and then left heading south.

Police say a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing was seen staggering into the travel lanes East Street.

The male was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at this point they believe it was an accident. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Southbound US 31 also known as East St. is expected to be closed for a couple of hours while police investigate.