Seymour man charged in drunk driving accident that injured his 3-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Friday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a one vehicle crash on State Road 11, north of Redding Road.

Police say 26-year-old Bonifilio Garcia Jimenez of Seymour was traveling northbound in a 2007 Toyota Yaris, when he drove off the east side of the highway, down an embankment and struck a concrete abutment.

His vehicle then went over that abutment and flipped over into a ditch.

Jimenez’s 3-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle, and was transported to Riley for abdominal injuries he sustained because he was improperly restrained in the back seat.

Jimenez was transported to Schneck Medical Center for a possible head injury.

Preliminary alcohol tests show Jimenez was over twice the legal limit.

Jimenez was arrested on two felony counts: operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent causing injury (level 5 felony). He was also arrested for a class C misdemeanor of operating never licensed, and a class B misdemeanor of criminal recklessness.

He is currently being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.