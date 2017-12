Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- 'Tis the season for reindeer!

While Santa's furry helpers are getting ready for their big trip around the globe, closer to home, Silly Safari's reindeer Clarice and Holiday took time out of their holiday schedule to visit the FOX59 studios.

They brought along their humans Amazon John and Candy Cane Chris as well, who told us all about what reindeer are like.