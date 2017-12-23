Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Christmas Eve, be careful traveling

A white Christmas is looking likely! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 7am-10pm on Christmas Eve. A disturbance headed to Indiana will bring widespread snow showers starting early tomorrow morning into the evening hours. Use extra caution while traveling as roads may become slick.

The highest snowfall totals will be in northern Indiana, with decreasing amounts as you head south. Indianapolis and areas along I-70 will likely see 2 to 4 inches.

Snow showers begin around 6 am and continue to fill in north of I-70 through the morning hours.

There will be several hours of steady snowfall in the northern half of the state. Snow squalls with quick bursts of heavier snow are possible.

Snow moves in south of I-70 around 2pm.

By 10pm, the disturbance is moving out of Indiana and snow tapers off.

Winds will increase late in the afternoon, causing blowing and drifting snow. Use extra caution traveling during the evening hours.

Colder air also moves in behind the snow, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Winds will remain breezy out of the west Christmas day, keeping wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up!

After the snow this morning, we are looking at quiet conditions with lows in the mid 20s.

Snow showers for Christmas Eve day with highs in the lower 30s.

We see a mix of sun & clouds on Christmas day with a chance of evening flurries. It will be bitterly cold, so cover up any exposed skin if you are headed outdoors.

Dangerous subzero wind chills begin Tuesday morning and continue each morning into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures continue to trend colder and now struggle to make it out of the teens midweek. A few disturbances moving through late week could bring some more snow to the area.