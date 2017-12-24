× 2 dead after early morning house fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A fire early Christmas Eve morning tears through a home in Kokomo, killing two and sending more people to the hospital.

Authorities say 6 people total were transported to St. Vincent Hospital: one firefighter, two adults and three children.

This fire happened in the 900 block of North Morrison Avenue, near the intersection of Morrison and Haven.

Right now a portion of that road is blocked off, while crews assess the damage.

An early morning house fire in Kokomo send at least 5 people to the hospital including 3 children. Firefighter also sent to hospital, unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/26aXCV0Ho1 — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) December 24, 2017

Captain Tonda Cockrell with the Kokomo Police Department said KPD assisted the Kokomo Fire Department with the fire.

Cockrell tells us the investigation is “very preliminary right now.”

We will keep this story updated as we learn more information.