Two shot, one killed in Bloomington shooting Saturday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man Saturday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., Bloomington Police were called to the scene of the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue regarding a possible person shot. That’s close to Miller Showers Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

They also found a second 36-year-old man who was also shot.

That man was taken to IU Bloomington health for treatment.

No word yet on his condition.

Police say the suspects are described as two black males wearing blue jeans, dark hoodies and masks.

Investigators believe the suspects tried to rob the victims of both money and drugs when the shooting took place.

The incident is currently under investigation.