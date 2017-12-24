× WWII bunkers to be demolished in Indiana

UTICA, Ind. — A southern Indiana redevelopment group is moving ahead with the first phase of the planned demolition of nearly 180 World War II concrete bunkers that were once used to store explosive powder at an Army ammunition plant.

Twenty-five of the so-called “igloos” that dot an industrial park will be demolished under a $287,500 contract recently approved by the River Ridge Development Authority, the News and Tribune reported . The group oversees a 6,000-acre industrial park that was carved out of the former 10,000-acre Indiana Army Ammunition Plant, which closed in 1992.

“We’re going to probably save three or four … for historical purposes,” River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said.

Arcy said that bunkers that are most visible will be demolished in the first phase in hopes of making the area more appealing and marketable. He expects the demolition to take about three to six months.

Arcy said another 25 could be taken down next year.

He estimated that the cost to demolish all of bunkers will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

The former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant opened during WWII about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. It once employed thousands of workers who made artillery charges for the military.