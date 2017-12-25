Brownsburg restaurant stays open on Christmas to help employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind.—While most restaurants close their doors on Christmas, one Brownsburg pizza joint stayed open to give back to its employees.

Rock Star Pizza said one hundred percent of what it made on the holiday went to employees working.

“I actually enjoy it. Every customer we get is happy that we’re open, very friendly, ‘tis the season,” manager Nicolas Horsley said.

The employees said the extra cash helps.

“Just extra money’s always good,” employee Katelyn Roberts, who is home from college, said.

The restaurant said it’s the third year it’s served up pizza this way. Last year, they were so busy they said they ran out of dough.

The restaurant said all of the employees working were doing so voluntarily.

“It’s kind of nice. I mean I’m here literally all the time anyways so it’s like I’m spending time with my family anyways honestly,” Chelsea Street, an employee, said.

Some customers picking up pizza said it was for the convenience, while others simply wanted to help out. The employees said they hope they helped make holidays a little easier for families by working Christmas.

The restaurant said it plans to do the same thing next year.