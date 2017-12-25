East side pastor credits community with pulling off a Christmas miracle after thieves steal donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – As police continue to search for the suspects who burglarized an east side church on Friday, the pastor is thanking the community for pulling off a Christmas miracle.

“This was one of the best Christmas days that I have ever had,” said Pastor Patricia Brown.

Even after thieves ransacked her east side church and took off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of donations and clothes for the needy, Pastor Brown of the New Life Community Church kept her Christmas spirit.

"What the devil meant for the bad...god turned around for the good," said Pastor Brown.

Brown prayed that she would find a way to get more supplies for the dozens of people who desperately needed her help this holiday season.

“You got the needy and you got greedy and we have to weed through and find the needy. We found some of those families that really needed our help,” said Pastor Brown.

With the criminals stealing the donations one day before Christmas Eve, she was not sure if she could pull if off but Brown’s prayers were answered.

“So many people came by and called to ask what they could donate. We were able to help so many families,” said Pastor Brown.

A Go Fund Me page was also started for the church, more than $4,000 have been raised and still counting.

“It was the very best Christmas that I have had in years because I could so so much to help others,” said Pastor Brown.

With the donations from the community, the church will now have the funds to continue their food pantry which helps hundreds of people each week.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.