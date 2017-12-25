Merry Christmas! We are turning bitterly cold with subzero wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Holidays everyone! I hope you all had a fantastic day! The sunshine returned today with highs only in the lower 20s. Tonight temperatures drop into the single digits!

Bundle up tonight and early tomorrow morning, wind chills dip to -5º!

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a few flurries. Light snow is possible in southern Indiana due to a disturbance moving through. Temperatures only warm into the lower 10s during the afternoon.

Temperatures in some locations could fall below zero on Wednesday morning. Wind chills to -15º are possible overnight into the early morning hours.

Arctic air remains in place next week, that means subzero wind chills each morning, extending into the New Year. A few disturbances pass by bringing more snow chances, a dusting and light accumulations may be possible towards the end of the week.