New details surrounding officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has just released a timeline in regards to the officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

They have also identified the suspect injured in that shooting as 39-year-old Aljadji Bayon.

TIMELINE:

Police say shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to Phillips 66 at 7020 McFarland Boulevard in reference to a robbery, and suspect information was broadcast over the police scanners.

Then, an IMPD officer saw the suspect vehicle at East Troy Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

Additional officers started to follow the suspect vehicle and eventually turned on their emergency lights and siren to stop the suspect at Raymond Street.

That’s when the suspect, Aljadji Bayon, led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Bayon eventually lost control of the vehicle after a PIT maneuver was executed, and struck a tree in a yard on East Raymond Street and Ransdell.

Police say Bayon then started reaching into the passenger seat area, and officers told him to exit the vehicle.

Bayon refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers continued to keep their distance and tried to resolve the incident.

That’s when police say Bayon got out of the vehicle and moved toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” while lifting his shirt, and was observed grabbing the handle of an object from his waistband.

Three officers opened fire and struck Bayon multiple times.

Emergency responders are called to the scene and more investigative units like the Critical Incident Response Team are requested.

When officers searched the Bayon, they found a metal pipe with a grip in his waistband.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Bayon was arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery, theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement by fleeing.

He’s currently in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.