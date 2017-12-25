× Second fatal house fire confirmed in Kokomo on Christmas Day

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the scene of a fatal residence fire at 2:25 p.m today on Christmas.

This happened in the 2400 block of Rouge Drive.

The office confirms there was one adult death.

The identity of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Community Howard Regional Health.

This is the second fatal fire in Kokomo in the past two days. There was a double fatal fire on Christmas Eve morning in the 900 block of North Morrison Street.

Two children were killed and five others were sent to the hospital.

A firefighter was also injured, taken to the hospital and then released.

Those autopsies are also scheduled for Tuesday.