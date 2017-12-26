Advice for home buyers starting a new career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we approach 2018, you may be thinking about a new career. Does setting your own hours sounds appealing? It’s just one of the factors that draws people to the world of real estate. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Trusted Advisor Gita Kapur shares advice if you’re thinking of starting a new career.

To sell real estate in Indiana, you need a license, however, Kapur says to succeed in the business is a different story. “When I train my agents, I explain that in order to succeed, you need to help your client has got to be greater than your need to make money,” Kapur said.

“People think being a ‘good talker’ is all that is needed for being in real estate sales. What they don’t realize is that it is MORE important to LISTEN. That is when you are able to understand the needs, the concerns and issues of your client. No one makes a decision if they still have questions in their mind, so ‘listening’ for the problems and taking care of the clients’ needs is of paramount importance,” Kapur said. A good agent is also diligent, ethical, empathetic, a clear communicator, good with time management, self-motivated, plus organized and detailed oriented.

As a real estate agent, you are an independent contractor. Each agent runs their own business under the umbrella of a realty company. “It’s like opening your own business where you get the tools, training, and support you need,” Kapur said. “At Berkshire Hathaway we get to be part of a large company, but you put your own personal touch on your business to make it your own to succeed. We offer a lot of free tools and support like checks and balances, and opportunities for constant growth through consistent education, training and accountability.”

Berkshire Hathaway also has support staff to help individual agents deliver a standard of excellence to clients. “We help our agents set goals, then we provide the tools, systems and support to help them accomplish their goals, thus creating win-win business for all,” Kapur said. “Our agents know that they can contact me at any time or any of the managers for fine-tuning their skills, trouble shooting, or just to sit and go over their goals and paths for next year.”

http://www.bhhsinrealty.com