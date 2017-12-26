× Bloomington deputies revive 15-year-old girl after heroin overdose

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police administered a dose of Narcan to a 15-year-old girl early Tuesday morning after she took heroin with her boyfriend.

Officers were called to the home in western Monroe County around 3:30 a.m. after someone called 911, reporting the teen was unresponsive. The caller told them Narcan would probably be needed.

Police arrived and met a 17-year-old male who said he was the girl’s boyfriend. The girl was being shaken by an adult woman who was trying to revive her and police noted she was pale with blue lips.

After being given a dose of naloxone, her breathing became steadier and she began to become aware of her surroundings. She was transported to Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

The girl’s mother was informed of the situation via phone. Police say they talked to the boyfriend, who admitted he and the girl had taken heroin before the incident. The Indiana Department of Child Services was informed of the situation.

Deputies found two bags of white powder, a bag of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.