‘I want our family home to be yours’: Baseball prospect pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

A minor league baseball player gave his parents a Christmas gift they’ll never forget.

Pavin Smith, the top prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks, paid off their mortgage for the holidays. Smith received a $5 million bonus in June after signing with the Diamondbacks. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 amateur baseball draft, according to ESPN.

Smith, a first baseman who played college ball at the University of Virginia, wrote his parents Pamela and Tim a letter and then recorded a video of their reaction. He posted the video on Twitter.

“Thank you for everything you have done for me!” he wrote in the post. “This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas!”

“Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love,” he wrote in the letter. “Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours.”

His mother and father broke down in tears after reading the letter and realizing what their son had done for them.

According to ESPN, Smith played for the Class A Hillsboro Hops after being drafted. He hit .318 with 27 RBI with the Arizona-affiliated team. He was also named a also made the Northwest League All-Star.